https://thepoliticalinsider.com/joe-rogan-regrets-not-taking-selfie-with-donald-trump-at-big-mcgregor-ufc-fight/

UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan regrets not taking a selfie with former President Donald Trump during his appearance at the UFC 264 fight on July 10 when Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor.

Rogan made his comments on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Joe Rogan Regrets Not Taking Selfie With Donald Trump At UFC 264 https://t.co/jZF83AMVfY — MMA News (@mmanews_com) July 18, 2021

RELATED: Harris Faulkner Slams Kamala Harris For Comparing Texas Democrats To Civil Right Heroes: ‘People Are Not Being Beaten’

Trump Stood Out At An Already Star-Studded UFC 264

While UFC 264 was a star-studded event all around, with everyone from comedian Dave Chappelle to pop star Justin Beiber and actress Megan Fox in attendance, Trump stole the show when he entered the arena to loud applause and chants of “U-S-A” from the crowd.

Trump is a longtime friend of UFC president Dana White.

Rogan discussed his interaction with Trump and also the exchange between the former president and his broadcast partner, UFC legend Daniel Cormier.

Donald Trump stands out in the crowd at UFC 264 with his trademark red tie. pic.twitter.com/vOE03mxDrQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2021

Rogan On Meeting Trump: ‘I Should Have Got A Selfie With Him, F***!’

“[Met] him when I was working,” Rogan explained. “I had my headphones on and I said ‘Hey, how’re you doing man? Nice meeting you,’ shook his hand and got a video of it.”

“It’s kinda hilarious,” Rogan said. “He’s like ‘Oh you do a tremendous job, amazing job, good job.’

Rogan continued, “Then he said to Daniel Cormier who was sitting next to me, who is a former light heavyweight and the former heavyweight champion, and [Trump] goes ‘I did not want to fight this guy, I did not want to fight this guy.’”

But Rogan admitted he did regret something about the brief meeting with Trump–and was not shy in expressing how much he regretted it.

“I should have got a selfie with him, f***!,” Rogan exclaimed.

BREAKING: JOE ROGAN CONFIRMS PRES. TRUMP entered into the T-Mobile Arena to thunderous applause from the crowd at the Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier III UFC 264 fight. ROGAN: “When he walked in..They cheered the f*ck out him.” Fake news media said Trump was booed by the crowd. pic.twitter.com/dDDaiNqdMS — Cardinal Conservative (@CardinalConserv) July 14, 2021

RELATED: TX Gov. Abbott Breaks His Silence To Address Rumors Matthew McConaughey Will Run Against Him

Rogan Confirms The Crowd Went Wild For Trump

“What are you going to do?” he said. “It was weird. It was very weird.”

Rogan noted the excited for Trump in the arena that night, “When he walked in though, I’m telling you man they cheered the f*** out of him.”

Hollywood actress Megan Fox made similar comments about the event.

“I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, [Donald] Trump was also in my row. And I’ve never seen a secret service person before,” Fox added. “So, he [Trump] had like 30 secret service with him.”

The actress then added, “He was a legend.”

Fox noted, “That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #16 on Feedspot’s “Top 70 Conservative Political Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

