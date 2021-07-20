https://noqreport.com/2021/07/20/josh-hawley-slams-foreign-dark-money-group-behind-report-on-people-spreading-covid-19-misinformation/

On Tuesday, Senator Josh Hawley slammed a report that found just 12 people were responsible for a majority of COVID-19 misinformation, and the group that conducted the report.

According to the Center for Countering Digital Hate report which was cited by the White House, the majority of misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine were reportedly spread by just 12 people, a group they call the “disinformation dozen.”

“Just twelve anti-vaxxers are responsible for almost two-thirds of anti-vaccine content circulating on social media platforms,” states the CCDH. “This new analysis of content posted or shared to social media over 812,000 times between February and March uncovers how a tiny group of determined anti-vaxxers is responsible for a tidal wave of disinformation – and shows how platforms can fix it by enforcing their standards.”

The “disinformation dozen” is reportedly responsible for 65 percent of anti-vaccine content on both Facebook and Twitter, with up to 73 percent of the content com ing from the group on Facebook.

Included in the dozen is “anti-vaccine entrepreneur” Joseph Mercola, founder of the Children’s Health Defense Robert F. Kennedy Jr., osteopath physician Sherri Tenpenny, and obstetrics and gynecology physician Christiane Northrup.

Posts from the group call into question mask […]