Kentucky state Rep. Regina Huff (R) sparked a wave of backlash after comparing President BidenJoe BidenAides who clashed with Giuliani intentionally gave him wrong time for Trump debate prep: book Biden says Eid al-Adha carries ‘special meaning’ amid pandemic Manchin to back nominee for public lands chief MORE‘s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciJuan Williams: The GOP is criminally reckless on COVID US likely undercounting new COVID-19 cases fueled by delta variant, Gottlieb says Fauci: Smallpox wouldn’t have been eradicated with today’s ‘false information’ MORE to cult leader Jim Jones, infamous for causing hundreds of deaths in a mass suicide in the ’70s, The Louisville Courier Journal reported.

In a since-deleted tweet, Huff, who currently serves as Kentucky’s House Education Committee chairwoman, shared a photo of Fauci and Jones next to each other with text boxes over them. The box over Jones read, “I persuaded over 900 people to drink my Koolaid,” while the box over Fauci read, “Amateur.”

“Some will cavil, they will not be able to help themselves,” Huff tweeted.

After she deleted the tweet, Huff tweeted, “I did indeed delete the tweet because of the vulgarity within the comments,” adding that the original tweet was “representative of the efforts gearing up to mandating and controlling citizens.”

Huff continued that her tweet was not about vaccinations, but “mandates and efforts to control,” and added, “I don’t have any problem whatsoever with vaccinations. It is each individuals right to choose to vaccinate or not.”

Those tweets were also subsequently deleted, the Courier-Journal reports.

Kentucky’s House Education chair tweeted, and then deleted, this meme that appears to compare vaccination efforts against COVID-19 to Jonestown. pic.twitter.com/Kgca0BnAC6 — Olivia Krauth (@oliviakrauth) July 20, 2021

The Hill has reached out to Huff for comment.

The Courier Journal noted that like much of the U.S., COVID-19 cases are steadily beginning to rise again with nine counties going into red zones Tuesday.

According to the Kentucky government’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 51 percent of the state’s total population has been vaccinated as of Tuesday.

