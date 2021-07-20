https://www.dailywire.com/news/khloe-kardashian-discusses-how-she-talks-about-racial-issues-with-daughter

Reality star Khloé Kardashian recently discussed her role as a white mother to her black daughter, True, in an appearance on Leomie Anderson’s “Role Model” podcast.

As E! Online reported, Kardashian spoke about her efforts to raise her daughter in a way that does not shield her, but tells her about how she might expect to be treated in the “real world.” Kardashian did not speak to any specifics in the conversation as it was reported by the outlet.

“I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom,” Kardashian stated, “but I’m obviously not a woman of color,” the outlet reported.

“I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety as possible,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said. “I don’t want her living in a bubble thinking, you know— because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that.”

“I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race,” she said, “or they think, ‘Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.’ I mean, of course you do! You’re only setting them up I think for failure if you don’t talk about race and probably the things that they’re going to endure once they’re in, quote, the ‘real world.’”

She added, “The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together,” noting, “I have to educate her as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time.”

“Of course we don’t want to overexpose our children or tell them things too young,” she added, “and I don’t know when that time is, but I think I’ll learn it when I’m in it.”

“Even if you do live in a bubble, whoever you are, I think that can be really jarring then when your kids are set free, then they’re going to be so either devastated, hurt, traumatized, confused, overwhelmed,” she said. “I think it’s our duty as parents to really expose them while they have the safety and security of their parents to, I think, communicate that with them and still guide them and help them instead of just like letting them out into the free world and now they’re like, Wait, this isn’t what—I didn’t hear about this, I had no idea this was what real life was.”

“Something that I already know I’m going to have trouble with is letting her make her own mistakes,” she said. “That’s how we all learn in life.”

She added, “I know it’s a never-ending journey being a mother. It’s not just when they’re 18 and you just forget about them…You’re always their mom.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, members of the Kardashian family have been criticized by the “woke” mob of social media for cultural appropriation. “In 2019, as [Kim] Kardashian set out to start her own shapewear line, she was accused of culturally appropriating the term ‘kimono’ for her brand,” The Daily Wire reported.

“Kardashian’s half-sister and model Kendall Jenner was also accused of cultural appropriation by members of the woke mob earlier this year when she started a tequila brand,” The Daily Wire added.

