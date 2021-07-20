https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/20/klobuchar-my-bill-will-make-social-media-companies-liable-if-they-dont-take-down-covid-crap/

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she is introducing a bill to make social media companies like Facebook and t “liable” if they do not take down coronavirus vaccine misinformation which she called “crap.”

Klobuchar said, “Our goal right now is to get everyone vaccinated in any way and message possible. Some people listen to Dolly Parton. Some people are going to listen to Barack Obama. We need to get the information out, and the misinformation is hurting us in such a big way.”

She continued, “There are babies that are getting sick. There are young children. I was reading about Mississippi on ventilators. So getting people vaccinated, I’ve literally thought creatively myself, maybe we need billboards everywhere about the percentage that are dying that are not vaccinated and the percentage which as you know is infinitesimal that are vaccinated. We are at a moment in time where we’ve got to be open to every new idea here, and one of the best ideas is to stop the misinformation. Sean Hannity gets a vaccine, that’s great, but let’s get it out to all his people. Hospital workers, anything we can do to incentivize that. Businesses, many of them are actually requiring people to get vaccines. Universities are doing it. I think bit by bit, that’s what we have to do.”

Klobuchar added, “At the same time, the misinformation on the internet, which is something I’m personally taking on, is outrageous. These are the biggest, richest companies in the world that control these platforms, and they’ve got to take this crap off. We are in a public health crisis. We still are. We’ve seen major improvements thanks to the vaccines, the ingenuity of people, the Biden administration getting this out, but this is holding us back. Two-thirds of the people that are not vaccinated believe something that they read on the internet. That’s all the facts I need. That’s from a Kaiser Foundation report. So I’m going to introduce a bill to limit the misinformation on vaccines by saying, you guys are liable if you don’t take it off your platforms.”

