With the latest revelation of massive FBI incompetence/corruption – turns out the G-men ended up not just screwing up the gymnastics pervert case but lying about it under oath – you have to wonder something. We keep getting told that the rank-and-file are A-OK, that it’s just a few bad apples up on the top floor who are framing people, botching investigations, not stopping mass killers, urging intrafamilial narcing, and busting LEGO insurrectionists. Fine, great, dandy.

So, where are all the good apples?

Who quit in protest?

Who resigned and went public?

Who said “No?”

If I was more technically savvy, this is where I would insert a GIF of a tumbleweed blowin’ across the range.

Your oath or your pension is the choice, and the pension seems to prevails almost every single time. Not always – here a Space Force light colonel sacrifices his command to tell the truth, there a teacher gets fired for refusing to indoctrinate his students. But it’s an anomaly, like we were told the bad apples are an anomaly. Abandon your delusion that the good apples shall soon rise up and put things right. Have you seen a tsunami of right-putting?

And not just at the FBI, an agency so utterly corrupted and broken that President DeSantis should fire the director, order all the agents to the streets to patrol for jaywalkers, then demolish the hideous HQ building and sow the ground beneath it with salt. No, the good apples shortage is everywhere in government, from the feds down to your local flatfoot. And its in our other institutions too.

Who was it who busted mommies for felony kids-not-wearing-face-thongs-while-alone-and-outside? It wasn’t that malignant gnome Fauci. It wasn’t some MSNBCNN Baghdad Bob. It was local cops who did the bidding of their masters when the bidding was obviously bullSchiff. But they did it. They did the bidding. And we can’t unsee it.

How about in colleges? We hear about how bad it is and how scared everyone is, and we learn that a lot of professors really, really don’t like this CRT fascism stuff. But with few exceptions, they do nothing. They censor themselves, conform, and hope that somehow this will all blow over.

How about the media? Where are the journalist good apples there who stand up for objectivity, truth, and not being the ventriloquist dummies of the DNC? Almost all we see are bad apples, or a pomme de terre in the case of Brian Stelter, who is a potato.

The same with our military, fresh off its ignominious defeat in Afghanistan. Name me the general or admiral who quit because of this CRT idiocy. Maybe some did quietly, just running out the clock and bailing, but have they stood up and called out the Kendi clique at the Pentagon? A bunch of vets in Congress just punched out a devastating report on how broken the Navy is – the answer is “very” – and the question that comes to mind is “Where were the leaders”?” The deadly nonsense that the report highlights did not just happen. It was the result of choices, including the choice not to shout “What the hell are you people thinking?”

Who made the choice to do that? No one. No, they made the choice to put their heads down and keep going, pretending to remain calm because all is well.

All is not well, not remotely.

Many serve in silence, grumbling to the few friends that they can trust. They know this is all wrong, but they have a mortgage and besides, if all the good apples leave, who is left?

But does it matter that the institutions are all bad apples if the good apples never do a damn thing to stop them?

No. What they do is buck up the institutions that we should let collapse from the weight of their own mendacity and failure. The good apples are enablers. Bad apples need the good apples. And the good apples are good little apples, showing up for work, following orders, mentally excusing themselves from their participation in the abominations that our institutions have become.

I guess it’s easy for me to tell some FBI guy with a kid in college assigned to bust granny tourist “insurrectionists,” or a two-star who always wanted to be a division commander and will get that gig if he just stays quiet about how the Army is turning into a bitter punchline, to do the right thing. I don’t have to pay the piper; they do. But then, they took an oath. They promised to do the right thing. No one ever said the right thing is easy. No one ever promised that the right thing won’t carry consequences. They signed up for that. And they should do it.

Is it easy for me to say? Yeah. Does that make it false? Nope.

Listen, everyone who is part of an institution – FBI agents, soldiers, journalists, professors, dog catchers, and whatever the hell they call the people in the Space Force. Stop enabling the rot. You must report the corruption and incompetence you see, loudly and publicly. You must stand up and say “No.” And maybe you even need to quit.

But you don’t get to be silently complicit and pretend you’re a good apple.

