https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-antivaxx-dies-coronavirus-zuern

A local Massachusetts Republican figure who was reportedly unvaccinated died from severe complications of the coronavirus, and many on the left pounced on the news to mock her and ridicule other Trump supporters.

Linda Zuern, 70, died on Friday at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston according to the Cape Cod Times. Zuern was known as a staunch conservative and stalwart supporter of former President Donald Trump. She also appeared to support the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Her family said that Zuern had not been vaccinated when she contracted the coronavirus. She had been in a coma and in a ventilator before she died.

After news of her death reached social media, many on the left pounced to politicize her passing.

“On todays episode of I DONT GIVE A F*** Linda Zuern, an Unvaccinated trump supporter who spread coronavirus conspiracy theories has died from COVID Darwin strikes again Anybody care?” responded an anti-Trump account.

“They are directly to blame for people exposing others and for incalculable covid spread. I’ll laugh at every one of them for the tears others have to shed for their lost loved ones,” said another.

“Tough break, Linda Zuern. I know she’s not the first unvaccinated Trump supporter to die from what she insisted was a hoax, she certainly won’t be the last, and I guarantee Trump doesn’t give a f*** and won’t even send flowers to the funerals,” replied another critic.

“Quoting Linda Zuern, Q follower, dead from Covid, ‘Where we go one, we go all.’ Covid’s delta variant responds, ‘That works for us.’ What a stupid, stupid tragedy,” read another tweet.

“Too bad the unvaccinated trump supporter, Linda Zuern, couldn’t have just gone quietly. How many people were harmed or killed by her nutty fb posts? Ignorance and idiocy can be deadly. I’m sure MAGAs will sanctify her with Ashley Babbitt,” responded one critic on Twitter.

“She died of Science Denying modern day Republican Trumpism. Propaganda killed her. I wonder if she still thought she was right as she sucked in her last breath. Too bad,” tweeted another.

Zuern was very active in her local community, her church, and served as a local Republican committee official.

Here’s more about coronavirus in Massachusetts:







Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 717 new cases



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

