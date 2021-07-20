https://noqreport.com/2021/07/20/breaking-marjorie-taylor-greene-suspended-from-twitter-for-posting-misleading-covid-info/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was suspended from Twitter on Monday for twelve hours for allegedly for violating the tech giant’s policy against posting “misleading information” related to COVID-19, according to The New York Times .

Twitter had previously suspended Greene’s account for 12 hours in March, which the company said was due to an automated technology error.

A Twitter spokesperson told the New York Post that Greene’s account would be in ‘read-only mode’ for 12 hours. According to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine misinformation policy , 12-hour suspensions are issued for second and third violations, while a fourth violation results in a week long suspension and a fifth triggers a ban.

Greene’s first post Sunday night was a response to Dr. David Samadi about coronavirus hospitalizations in the United Kingdom. “In the United Kingdom, 47 percent of new COVID-19 cases are vaccinated people.” Samadi is currently embroiled in a Medicare fraud scandal . This is why no entity should force NON-FDA approved vaccines or masks.Instead help people protect their health by defeating obesity, which will protect them from covid complications & death, and many other health problems.We should invest in health, not human experimentation. https://t.co/I4zHqwabhi — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) July […]