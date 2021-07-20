https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-marjorie-taylor-greene-receives-12-hour-twitter-suspension-for-posting-misleading-covid-info/



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was suspended from Twitter on Monday for twelve hours for allegedly for violating the tech giant’s policy against posting “misleading information” related to COVID-19, according to The New York Times.

Twitter had previously suspended Greene’s account for 12 hours in March, which the company said was due to an automated technology error.

A Twitter spokesperson told the New York Post that Greene’s account would be in ‘read-only mode’ for 12 hours. According to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine misinformation policy, 12-hour suspensions are issued for second and third violations, while a fourth violation results in a week long suspension and a fifth triggers a ban.

Greene’s first post Sunday night was a response to Dr. David Samadi about coronavirus hospitalizations in the United Kingdom. “In the United Kingdom, 47 percent of new COVID-19 cases are vaccinated people.” Samadi is currently embroiled in a Medicare fraud scandal.

Greene replied to Samadi, “This is why no entity should force NON-FDA approved vaccines or masks. Instead help people protect their health by defeating obesity, which will protect them from covid [sic] complications & death, and many other health problems. We should invest in health, not human experimentation.”

On Monday Greene posted, “The controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65. With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone.”

Twitter flagged the tweets as ‘misleading’ and attached notices linking to info about coronavirus vaccines.

The news of the suspension of the freshman congresswoman’s account followed White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitting last week that the Biden administration was “flagging problematic posts” for Facebook and targeting them for removal.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said Facebook was “killing people.”

“The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”

A Facebook spokesperson retorted that “more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet.” The spokesman added, “More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period.”

On Monday, both Psaki and Biden walked back the President’s comments. Biden said, “I mean precisely what I said … Facebook isn’t killing people. These 12 people who are out there giving misinformation, anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it is killing people. It’s bad information.”

Greene said in a statement to The Hill, “Twitter, Facebook and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans. This is a Communist-style assault on free speech. I will not back down and I will continue to tell the truth to the American people.”

In May, Greene drew condemnation from both sides of the political aisle when she tweeted regarding a Tennessee grocery store adding a vaccination logo to employee name badges, when she compared the idea to the Holocaust.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99 percent survivable.”

In a follow up tweet she added, “Pretty soon it will be. ‘We only hire vaccinated people, show your vax papers. We only admit vaccinated students, show your vax papers. These bathrooms are only for vaccinated people, show your vax papers. Then.. …scan your bar code or swipe your chip on your arm.'”

Following the backlash Greene apologized for the tweets and said, “There is no comparison to the Holocaust and there are words that I have said, remarks that I’ve made that I know are offensive and I want to apologize.”

In February, House Democrats stripped Greene of her committee assignments after it was discovered that she has posted antisemitic conspiracy theories and threatening rhetoric against Democrats.





