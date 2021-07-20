https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-kevin-mccarthy-names-5-likely-gop-picks-for-pelosis-jan-6-committee?utm_campaign=64469



The House of Representatives is going forward with the Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee after losing the votes required in the Senate for a bipartisan approach.

If there’s any doubt about the revenge aspect of the effort, Rep. Liz Cheney was a choice by the Democrats after her ouster from a House GOP leadership role.

As scooped by Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy figured out his likely five Republicans of choice to be on the Jan. 6 “select” committee.

The decision process is described as McCarthy searching for lawmakers who’d counter Democrats expected to target GOP members and former President Donald Trump over accusations of fueling the Capitol Hill riot.

Here’s a list of the GOP picks for Jan. 6 select committee:

Rep. Jim Banks : chair of the Republican Study Committee

: chair of the Republican Study Committee Rep. Jim Jordan : top Republican for the House Judiciary Committee

: top Republican for the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Kelly Armstrong : served on the House Judiciary Committee for Trump’s first impeachment

: served on the House Judiciary Committee for Trump’s first impeachment Rep. Rodney Davis : described as a “moderate” and top Republican for the House Administration Committee

: described as a “moderate” and top Republican for the House Administration Committee Rep. Troy Nehls: former sheriff who supported Capitol Police in turning back rioters who tried to break into the House floor on Jan. 6

Banks responded on Twitter, noting that he has accepted McCarthy’s appointment because “we need strong leaders who will force the Democrats and the media to answer questions so far ignored. Among them, why was the Capitol underprepared and vulnerable to the attack on January 6?”

“Make no mistake,” Banks said, stating that Pelosi created the Jan. 6 committee “solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda.”

Banks vowed that he will not allow the committee to be turned into “a forum for condemning millions of Americans just because of their political beliefs.”

My statement on being appointed by @GOPLeader to serve as the Republican ranking member on the Select Committee to investigate Jan. 6: pic.twitter.com/dSJNF56EA9 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 19, 2021

The effort comes after the Senate GOP blocked the formation of a Jan. 6 commission back at the end of May.

Political figurehead Nancy Pelosi decided to continue pursuing the matter regardless even though the will of usual procedure rejected the notion.

The move is a debacle that even the Lawfare figures have to acknowledge as a detriment despite their partisan cheering for the further regurgitation of putting Jan. 6 at the political forefront of attention in Washington.

But it’s thanks to Lawfare we can explain why the Jan. 6 commission is still happening despite the former blockage:

“After the commission failed to make it through the Senate, Pelosi spearheaded the development of the select committee. By that point, the battle lines between the parties had been drawn. The committee was designed along a typical model for a select committee, with—a majority of members appointed by the speaker of the House—a seeming acknowledgment that the Republican Party, by and large, was not interested in investigating Jan. 6. Additionally, Pelosi retained a veto over members nominated by the minority leader.”

The reporting from even CNN at the end of June reinforces the belief that the occurrence is partisan hackery. “I supported a bipartisan independent commission. This is the opposite,” Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio who voted to impeach Trump is quoted as saying of the move by Pelosi.





