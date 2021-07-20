https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mccarthy-pulls-picks-select-jan-6-committee-after-pelosi-rejects-two-banks-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday says he’s prepared to pull all five of his picks for the chamber’s select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them – GOP Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan.

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee,” Pelosi said early Wednesday afternoon. “I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members.”

Pelosi announced on Wednesday in a press release that she vetoed two of McCarthy’s picks.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi said. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

In a formal statement released on Wednesday afternoon, McCarthy said the speaker’s decision “represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution.”

“Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth,” he said. “Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, McCarthy said Pelosi “has broken this institution” with her handling of the select committee.

“This is the people’s House, not Pelosi’s House,” McCarthy said.

He added that the only way to ensure the GOP participates in the select committee is to seat all of the members McCarthy appointed.

“The only way to reverse this is seat these five, that’s the only way,” McCarthy said.

