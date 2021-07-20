https://hannity.com/media-room/mcconnell-to-dems-americans-want-to-make-it-easier-to-vote-and-harder-to-cheat/
ABRAMS CLAIM: Stacey Abrams Says She Was Nearly Blocked from Voting in Georgia Election
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.21.18
Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race Stacey Abrams claimed she was nearly blocked from voting this week; doubling-down on her previous comments that “voter suppression” led to an “unfair” midterm election.
Abrams was speaking with NPR when she stated an Election Day staffer attempted to stop her from casting her ballot; saying “The day I voted, I had to correct the poll worker who said I had filed for an absentee ballot.”
“I did it quietly. I didn’t turn it into a major conversation because, for me, it was about getting through the process,” she added. “But it was also emblematic to me of the privilege that I have.”
“I know the law … There are thousands, millions in Georgia who do not know what their rights are and therefore do not know that they shouldn’t have to wait in four-hour lines in the rain with their children. They shouldn’t have to worry about whether they will lose their jobs in order to exercise their democratic right to vote for their leader,” said Abrams
ABRAMS 2020? Stacey Abrams Says Georgia ‘SUCCESS’ Shows She’s ‘Capable’ of Running for President
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.27.19
Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams touted her electoral “success” Wednesday morning; saying her botched bit for governor makes her “just as capable of becoming President of the United States as anyone running.”
“I think the success I had in our election… positions me to be just as capable of becoming the President of the United States as anyone running. My responsibility though, is to make sure I’m running for the right reasons and at the right time.” — @staceyabrams on a 2020 run pic.twitter.com/8ZZq9wW0v2
“I am deeply appreciative of those that are encouraging me to run for a variety of offices. I will say the presidency wasn’t top-of-mind to begin with, but I think the success I had in our election, transforming the electorate… positions me to become just as capable of becoming President of the United States as anyone running,” said Abrams.
“My responsibility is to make sure I’m running for the right reasons at the right time, and this is not a conversation I was having with myself last year,” she added.