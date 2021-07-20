https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/563902-men-accused-of-whitmer-kidnapping-plot-say-fbi-set-them-up-report

The men who are accused of attempting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen WhitmerGretchen WhitmerDon’t let the rule of law become a victim of COVID-19 The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Democrats lean into midterm strategy as Senate returns to work What does driving have to do with debt collection? MORE (D) are saying the FBI set them up, according to court filings, evidence and dozen of interviews seen by BuzzFeed News.

There were at least 12 FBI informants involved in the investigation into the group for months while they were allegedly planning to kidnap the governor.

The FBI’s involvement was much bigger than previously known as the agency was involved when the plot began and had informants allegedly encouraging the group to further its plans, BuzzFeed News reported.

An Iraq War veteran informant rose to second in command of the group and paid for travel for members of the kidnapping plot to meet together. He also told members to work together and helped the person in charge advance the plan.

So far, one defendant has accused the agency of entrapment, claiming the informants encouraged the group and even led military-style trainings for the plot.

Other defendants are expected to make similar claims at their trials in the next few months.

This would not be the first time the FBI has been accused of entrapment as one group that was allegedly planning to murder police officers was acquitted after claiming the FBI led the charge in the plan, according to the outlet.

There are mixed feelings regarding informants as some say they help stop domestic terrorists but have in the past falsified evidence, committed murder and trapped innocent people, BuzzFeed News noted.

The group allegedly plotted to kidnap the governor because they were unhappy with the coronavirus restrictions she put on the state.

