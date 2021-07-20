https://www.oann.com/mobileye-tests-fleet-of-self-driving-cars-in-nyc-including-manhattan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mobileye-tests-fleet-of-self-driving-cars-in-nyc-including-manhattan



FILE PHOTO: Amnon Shashua, co-founder of Israeli start-up Mobileye, is seen in Jerusalem March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

July 20, 2021

(Reuters) – Intel Corp unit Mobileye on Tuesday said it was testing a small fleet of self-driving test vehicles in New York City, including the bustling Manhattan borough, in an effort to prove the company’s technological progress.

Mobileye Chief Executive Amnon Shashua during a press conference said the company has begun testing camera-only vehicles in the city in the past weeks, calling the driving environment “very challenging.”

(Reporting by Tina Bellon)

