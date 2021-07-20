https://noqreport.com/2021/07/20/motion-to-proceed-immediately-with-ballot-inspection-in-fulton-county-submitted-to-superior-court/

The motion to proceed immediately with ballot inspection in Fulton County, Georgia has been submitted to the county’s Superior Court. The news came by way of court documents made public on Tuesday.

“Motion to immediately proceed with ballot inspection: Come now, Petitioners Garland Favorito, Michael Scupin, Trevor Terris, Sean Draime, Stacey Doran, Christopher Peck, and Brandi Taylor (hereafter the Favorito Petitioners), by and through their attorneys of record, and file their motion to immediately proceed with ballot inspection,” the motion stated. * 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗲𝗱

𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 * pic.twitter.com/sIOh1HeTLa — KevinKelton (@KevinKelton2) July 20, 2021 “Wherefore, the Favorito Petitioners pray: a) That the court SETS a date, time and location to conduct the planning meeting for the ballot inspection immediately,” it continued. “That the court ORDERS the ballot inspection commence immediately after a suitable ballot inspection plans is devised; AND for any other relief the Court DEEMS just and proper.” The document dated on the 17th was released publicly on Tuesday morning. In June, a Henry County judge dropped Fulton County, its elections board, and the court clerk from the suit under ‘sovereign immunity’ — but he added individual members of the county’s board of elections as […]