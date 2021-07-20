http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2HkoEtMOtIw/

Eli Crane, a business owner and former U.S. Navy SEAL, announced Tuesday he is running to represent Arizona’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives to unseat vulnerable Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ).

Crane, in his announcement, said he “literally has skin in the game for the people of Arizona and America.” The Republican has dedicated his life to the United States as a SEAL and eventually grew a business in his state where he employs Arizonans.

Crane is a faith-oriented, family man and is pro-life and pro-second amendment. He says he is unafraid to take a stand against cancel culture and the radical left, which is why he “understands what it means to live life as an example to others.”

Crane says he is the only candidate “well-positioned” to defeat O’Halleran. Arizona’s First District was one of the 30 districts with a Democrat member of Congress where former President Donald Trump won in last year’s election. The district is rated a Republican plus two district.

“As a Navy SEAL, small-business owner, and everyday Arizonan, now is the time to step forward, step up, and serve my country as Arizona’s congressman,” Crane explained. “My whole life has been about service, family, and community and that’s why I want to represent Arizona’s First Congressional District.”

“As a veteran, I’ve put my life on the line to protect and defend this country and our Constitution from foreign and domestic threats. The greatest threat to our freedoms and way of life isn’t external – it’s right here at home,” the Republican continued. “We’ve allowed dangerous ideologies like open borders to destroy our founding institutions and values.”

“Even worse, politicians have zero skin in the game. I’m sick of phony politicians and their lame excuses. It’s time for We the People to take our country back,” Crane added.

After the September 11 attack, Crane enlisted in the Navy and achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a Navy SEAL. He went on to serve five wartime deployments. Three of the deployments were to the Middle East with SEAL Team 3. Crane served for 13 years.

In his roughly one-minute video campaign launch video, Crane is wearing a “Chris Kyle Memorial Benefit” T-shirt while sitting in a chair getting “We The People” tattooed on his right arm. He explained why he is the best candidate to represent Arizona’s First Congressional District. “Now more than ever, America needs leaders with guts and integrity to solve problems,” he said.

“Securing our border, standing up for law enforcement and our military, strengthening small businesses, cutting middle-class taxes, and protecting the integrity of our election, it’s time for we the people to take out country back,” he explained in the video.

He and his wife started and own a business in Tucson called Bottle Breachers. Their company employs Arizonans and veterans and allows them to give back nationwide. Crane knows the struggles small business owners and employees have faced, which is why he believes in low taxes, less regulation, and supporting pro-growth, pro-job policies.

Crane is also a brand ambassador for Sig Sauer firearms in Arizona and is a former member of the National Advisory Committee on Veteran Business Affairs.

Crane launched his website www.EliForArizona.com at his announcement.

