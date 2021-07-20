https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/netflix-down-almost-half-million-subscribers-after-pushing-leftist-ideologies?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Netflix has lost nearly a half-million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada during the second quarter, the first time the streaming giant has seen a decrease in customers in two years.

The company said it lost 430,000 subscribers domestically for the quarter, and blamed the decrease on seasonality and the already high customer base in North America. The last time Netflix experienced a decrease domestically was in the second quarter of 2019 when it lost 100,000 subscribers, Breitbart reports.

Netflix has made decisions this past year based on politics, something many have recently said prompted them to stop using the streaming service.

The company has featured programming from Barack and Michelle Obama, and was ridiculed last fall for the show “Cuties,” which was called “lewd visual material” by a Texas grand jury that moved to indict Netflix on criminal charges.

Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings has also contributed $3 million to help California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom fight the recall effort that has been underway against him.

Further, Netflix has implemented price increases this year that may be a cause of the decrease in North American subscribers. However, global subscriber growth for the quarter was up 1.54 million – largely from Asia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

