NFL player Cole Beasley said Tuesday he’ll get vaccinated against COVID-19 if he receives a profit from the shot.

Beasley, a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, was responding to a post from NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk floating the idea that the NFL forgo marijuana testing for vaccinated players.

I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name. https://t.co/2tOr9jjDaM — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 20, 2021

Mark CubanMark CubanCommon sense rules can cure cryptocurrency’s curse On The Money: Consumer prices jumped 5 percent annually in May | GOP senators say bipartisan group has infrastructure deal Mark Cuban: ProPublica ‘not being honest’ about taxes on wealthy MORE, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, replied to Beasley in a tweet offering to buy his wife’s shares with Pfizer if Beasley gets vaccinated and promotes the vaccine on his social media accounts.

I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ? https://t.co/gMmMHt97ro — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2021

Beasley, who is entering his third season with the Bills, received massive criticism in June for his anti-vaccination remarks and the league’s updated COVID-19 protocol guidelines, saying, “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

The latest exchange comes amid reports that four NFL teams — the Washington Football Team, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers — have less than 50 percent of their players vaccinated.

Average daily coronavirus case counts are once again rising across the country as vaccination rates stall and communities face the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

