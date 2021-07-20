http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/s8SBmTi_r9w/

Rasmussen Reports released a poll Tuesday that shows 61 percent of likely voters agree with a statement former President Donald Trump issued last week: “Election Reform must happen in Swing States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process.”

The percentage of voters agreeing with Trump’s statement was larger than those agreeing with a quote from a recent speech by Biden, who said America is “facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” Fifty-six percent (56%) agree with Biden, including 33% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-seven percent (37%) disagree with Biden, including 26% who strongly disagree.

This is just more proof that the Democrat party’s jihad to legalize cheating at the polls is backfiring big-time. Even as Democrats, like the poisonous Stacey Abrams, and their allies in the fake news media scream Racism! and Jim Crow!, most especially about something as basic as requiring a photo ID to vote, public opinion is moving against them, way against them, with this poll on top of a poll showing a whopping 75 percent in favor of voter ID.

Something as sacred as voting and protecting the integrity of the vote is something most Americans take seriously, and when Democrats argue against photo ID, argue against purging dead voters from voter rolls; and lobby in favor of flooding swing states with tens of millions of unsolicited ballots that land in drop boxes outside of an official chain of custody (which is precisely what happened in 2020), people get nervous — as well they should. This includes everyday Democrats.

This is also fueled by the fact that — despite the fake media’s best efforts to bully, gaslight, and intimidate people into thinking otherwise — there’s a lot of concern about the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden allegedly won. Case in point: an April Rasmussen poll found a “majority (51%) of voters believe it is likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”

For most of the year, in Georgia and now in Texas (with Democrats fleeing the state to spread the China flu), Democrats and their corporate media allies have made a crusade out opposing election integrity laws and have done so using every ugly trick in the book — all these lies about racism and Jim Crow…

Well, despite being backed by billions of dollars, despite Democrats owning the White House, both houses of Congress, the media, Big Tech, and Hollywood, the message is still backfiring.

I cannot wait for 2022.

