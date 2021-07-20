https://www.dailywire.com/news/now-theyre-spooning-cruz-unloads-on-biden-for-u-s-german-deal-over-russian-pipeline

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) unloaded on Democrat President Joe Biden on Tuesday following reports that the Biden administration has worked out a deal with Germany to allow for the completion of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“The Biden administration will set aside Washington’s longstanding opposition to the pipeline, Nord Stream 2, in a reversal of U.S. policy, ending years of speculation over the fate of the project, which has come to dominate European energy-sector forecasts,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Germany under the agreement will agree to assist Ukraine in energy-related projects and diplomacy.”

Former President Donald Trump worked aggressively to stop the pipeline from being completed because it would be a major strategic win for Russia. Biden previously waived sanctions against the company who is building the pipeline and waived sanctions against its CEO.

Cruz responded to the news by saying that Biden was defying U.S. law and has surrendered to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If the reports and details of a deal are accurate, this will be a generational geopolitical win for Putin and a catastrophe for the United States and our allies,” Cruz said. “President Biden is defying U.S. law and has utterly surrendered to Putin. Decades from now, Russian dictators will still be reaping billions from Biden’s gift, and Europe will still be subject to Russian energy blackmail.”

“We always knew Biden was in bed with Putin, now they’re spooning,” Cruz added.

Sen. Ted Cruz: Reports of Deal to Finish Nord Stream 2 Pipeline a ‘Catastrophe for the US and Our Allies’ “We always knew Biden was in bed with Putin, now they’re spooning.” pic.twitter.com/lOaRvoKYk9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 20, 2021

“President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to settle their differences over the undersea pipeline when they met last week, but agreed Moscow must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon against its neighbors,” Reuters reported. “In addition to assurances by Germany about its willingness to ‘reverse flow’ gas to Ukraine if Russia ever cuts off supplies to Eastern Europe, the sources said the agreement would include a pledge by both countries to invest in Ukraine’s energy transformation, energy efficiency and energy security.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

