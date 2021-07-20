https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/olympic-gymnast-calls-out-the-media-for-fake-news-on-the-anti-sex-beds/

There’s a viral story going around that claims the beds at the Olympics, which are made out of recycled cardboard so they can be disposed of after the games, were designed in such a way that they would collapse if athletes attempt to have sex on them as some sort of precaution against COVID-19:

These claims, however, are totally bogus:

For starters, the beds were announced before COVID-19 was even a thing:

And, as you might expect, athletes are going to be quick to test them out:

Here’s Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan calling out the media for this “fake news” and showing just how sturdy the beds are:

But, alas, the story continues. Here’s Deadspin, for example:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...