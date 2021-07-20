https://www.oann.com/olympics-who-head-tedros-backs-tokyo-games-amid-pandemic/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-who-head-tedros-backs-tokyo-games-amid-pandemic



A general view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform with the Rainbow Bridge in the background in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan June 21, 2021. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski A general view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform with the Rainbow Bridge in the background in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan June 21, 2021. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

July 21, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Tokyo Olympics should go ahead to demonstrate to the world what can be achieved with the right plan and measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have cast a shadow over an event that, having already been postponed last year because of the pandemic, will now take place without spectators.

Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise health risks.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

