https://noqreport.com/2021/07/20/pa-well-never-stop-pay-for-slay-mass-murdering-terrorists-will-get-their-salaries/

This Simple Method Solves Sex Problems Instantly Doctors: Plastic Surgeon Tells: But it is the Democratic state of Israel that Ben & Jerry’s decides to boycott. All to appease the far-Left, who support the anti-Semitic BDS Movement. Check out how “woke” the Palestinian Authority and Hamas is with their own people. Shame on Ben & Jerrys.

The “Biden” administration is plundering your hard earned tax dollars, stealing it right out of your childrens’ mouths and into the hands of genocidal mass murderers. Biden is illegitimate.

Quick note: Tech giants are shutting us down. You know this. Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Adsense, Pinterest permanently banned us. Facebook, Google search et al have shadow-banned, suspended and deleted us from your news feeds. They are disappearing us. But we are here. We will not waver. We will not tire. We will not falter, and we will not fail. Freedom will prevail.

Subscribe to Geller Report newsletter here — it’s free and it’s critical NOW when informed decision making and opinion is essential to America’s survival. Share our posts on your social channels and with your email contacts. Fight the great fight.

Remember, YOU make the work possible. If you can, please contribute […]