https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-could-veto-mccarthys-jan-6-committee-picks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reviewing House GOP leader McCarthy’s picks for the Jan. 6 select committee.

Under the resolution, McCarthy’s picks are made in consultation with Pelosi, who has the authority to reject the nominees.

“The Speaker shall appoint 13 Members to the Select Committee, 5 of whom shall be appointed after consultation with the minority leader,” reads the resolution.

McCarthy on Monday announced the names of the members he nominated for the committee.

Pelosi told reporters Tuesday she was “considering” the California Republican’s choices, which are Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas.

“But to be clear, how people voted on the president – affirming the election of Joe Biden – is not a criterion for service. That doesn’t matter,” she said.

Jeff Sites, who is running against Jordan in Ohio’s fourth congressional district, has said Pelosi should not allow Jordan, Banks or Nehls to serve on the committee because they objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

