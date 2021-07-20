https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/pelosi-staff-members-come-covid-meeting-awol-texas-democrat-superspreaders/

The Texas Democrats — spreading COVID with a case of beer and a smile.

The White House confirmed today that a Pelosi staffer came down with COVID after meeting with the Texas Democrat superspreaders.

The AWOL Democrats fled to DC in order to shut down democracy in Texas. They’s been spreading the Corona ever since.

God has a sense of humor.

The Washington Post reported:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that a fully vaccinated staffer had tested positive for the virus, shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office confirmed one of her staff members had tested positive.

TRENDING: FIREWORKS! Senator Rand Paul Rips Arrogant Fauci: “There Will be Responsibility For Those Who Funded the Lab, Including Yourself” (VIDEO)

The Pelosi staffer had contact with Texas lawmakers who are in Washington to prevent passage of a voting bill in their home state. Six members of that delegation have tested positive for the virus in recent days.

Nearly 60 Democrats from the Texas legislature came to Washington this month, using their time out of their home state to try to persuade Congress to pass federal legislation that would supersede efforts from Republicans in Texas to pass restrictive voting laws there. The lawmakers quickly secured meetings with Vice President Harris, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and other Washington politicians during their first week on Capitol Hill.