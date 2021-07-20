http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/YjIxZxxJmuA/police-officer-calls-for-backup-after-being-pursued-by-drone-which-was-actually-just-jupiter

Oh man, this story can’t be real!

🤣🤣🤣

There’s no way!!!

Okay, so—hold on lemme catch my breath real quick—okay, first things first: this is a lady cop. And don’t act the least bit surprised by this. You’re not. You knew this already before coming in here.

You had to’ve!

So this lady (bless her heart) she leaves the station in Glasgow, Scotland around midnight like she’s about to go save the world. But then she notices something strange.

A BRIGHT LIGHT IN THE SKY IS FOLLOWING HER!!!!

OH NO!!! IT MUST BE A DRONE!!!

So what’s she do?

She books it—tries to lose the drone.

But she couldn’t do it. No matter how Fast and the Furious she got, the drone just kept on her tail as if Vin Diesel himself was at the helm.

So she got on the phone and called the Police Scotland complaints number. She explained her situation and was told to head back to her station where she would be met by a senior officer.

She came back to the station, and this is too good so I must simply quote from the article:

She was found standing in the police yard with her hood up trying to hide from the “drone” and pointed out the bright white dot in the sky. They told her it was Jupiter, which is often visible on a clear night.

😆😆😆

Yes, this woman was being “pursued” by the planet Jupiter and now everyone over at her station is talking about it and I actually feel really bad now that I’ve envisioned her as a real person.

