https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/president-trump-unleashes-maricopa-countys-board-supervisors-hiding/

President Donald J. Trump released another statement yesterday, ripping the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for their refusal to comply with the 2020 election investigation.

President Trump said:

Why won’t the RINO Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Arizona give the routers? What are they trying to hide? They are fighting for life or death. What is going on? Give the routers! Doesn’t this mean that the voting was, despite their statements to the contrary, connected to the internet? The Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election was monumental, and the facts are coming out daily!

TRENDING: Get Woke, Go Broke: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Features Vile “WAP” Rapper and Transgender Model on Cover for First Time

The County is fighting tooth and nail to prevent this investigation and using every excuse in the book to withhold the subpoenaed evidence.

Based on their actions, it is extremely clear that the County is guilty and they are doing everything to hide it.

They do not provide answers to auditor’s questions, rather deflections and accusations.

Based on the findings and issues reported, we already have evidence of a scandalous 2020 election.

The actions of the Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors indicate they know something is wrong and they don’t want anyone to find out what that is.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

