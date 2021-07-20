https://justthenews.com/government/security/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-pleads-guilty-burning-black-lives-matter?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, has pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with a December 2020 trip to Washington, D.C., including destruction of property and attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

The first charge relates to a December 12 incident during which Tarrio, 37, of Miami, burned a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a Washington church. Each offense carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Tarrio will be sentenced August 23 before Judge Harold L. Cushenberry, Jr. He was initially arrested on January 4.

During the arrest, police found two high-capacity firearms magazines, which Tarrio said were intended for another individual who was also going to be in D.C.

Acting U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III on Tuesday announced the pleas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

