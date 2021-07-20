https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/20/pure-orwell-wh-comms-director-kate-bedingfield-reveals-that-the-biden-admin-has-their-eyes-on-conservative-outlets-irresponsible-content-on-social-media/

As we told you, earlier today, White House comms director Kate Bedingfield said that the Biden administration is “reviewing” the possibility of amending Section 230, because social media companies “should be held accountable” for spreading misinformation.

But that wasn’t all Bedingfield said:

And we suppose it’s up to the Biden administration and Democratic politicians to determine what constitutes “irresponsible content,” right, Kate?

Oh Lord … all hell would break loose. And rightfully so. Because suppression of speech is not how it’s supposed to work in this country.

And make no mistake: Bedingfield is suggesting that conservative outlets who post information that Democrats don’t like should have their speech suppressed.

“Misinformation” is often in the eye of the beholder, but last time we checked, misinformation is still protected speech.

