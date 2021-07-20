https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-jordan-sends-letter-inspector-general-horowitz-over-alleged-misconduct-fbi?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz over the recently released DOJ investigation summary of a senior FBI official who had unauthorized contacts with the media.

Jordan is asking in his letter for Horowitz to explain to the House Judiciary committee “the extent of this serious misconduct, and evaluate the FBI’s handling of the matter.”

On Tuesday, the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Justice released the findings of an investigation that found a former senior FBI official violated agency policy by having numerous unauthorized contacts with the media. The investigation found that going as far back as 2014, the unnamed official had unauthorized contacts with the media.

Those meetings included “substantive communications” with reporters and “unauthorized social engagements outside of FBI Headquarters involving drinks, lunches, and dinners.” Investigators found that the official had accepted tickets from members of the media for two black-tie dinner events, one costing $225, and the other costing $300.

The FBI conducted the investigation in the months leading up to and after the November 2016 presidential election. Jordan is requesting Horowitz provide him with the relevant information by Aug. 4.

