Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is saying that Jan. 6 patriots “are being treated like political prisoners of war” by a Biden regime that is launching a war on terror against its own people.

Greene appeared on NewsMax TV to address the torture that is being endured by the protesters who showed up to a lawful protest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to oppose blatant election fraud.

“I think it’s outrageous and I have no problem saying that these January 6th defendants are being treated like political prisoners of war,” Greene said.

“One of the things I did last week in California is I toured the border, and I also got to see one of the detention facilities that ICE and our U.S. Marshalls use, and I can tell you for a fact illegals that break our laws…are treated far better than the Jan. 6 defendants,” she added.

Greene believes that the Jan. 6 protesters deserve their due process rights regardless of whether or not they are guilty of any criminal acts, and the fact that they are treated like enemy combatants is anti-American.

“We should be a nation that has laws, law and order, and justice in our courts, but not a nation that treats people so badly just because we disagree with their political stance,” she said.

“This is what the Democrats are doing. They want to humiliate all people that support President Trump and are not satisfied with the election outcome and are not happy with the Biden regime that is ruling in Washington D.C.,” Greene added.

The full clip can be seen here:

Rep. @mtgreenee Calling Out The Terrible Treatment Of Paul Hodgkins & Other January 6th Prisoners “I think it’s outrageous and I have no problem saying that these January 6th defendants are being treated like political prisoners of war.” pic.twitter.com/pfclQqDL0O — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 20, 2021

Big League Politics has reported extensively on the Soviet-style show trials being inflicted on Trump-supporting patriots by an illegitimate Biden regime:

“Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) have issued a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers on the mistreatment of Jan. 6 protesters who participated in the mostly-peaceful rally in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

“On May 12, you testified to the Senate Appropriations Committee that, ‘if there has to be a hierarchy of things that we prioritize, this would be the one we would prioritize because it is the most dangerous threat to our democracy,’” the letter explains.

“Respectfully, such a sweeping exaggeration can be viewed as nothing more than political hyperbole and a dangerous politicization of law enforcement activities that may punish those engaging in protected speech by lumping them in with those who committed acts of violence,” they added.

Roy and Massie are concerned that the feds are using Jan. 6 as a pretext to rip up the Bill of Rights and Constitution and bring the war on terror to the homeland to be used against American patriots.

“We continue to hear stories of overly aggressive and violent tactics from FBI agents executing arrest warrants on individuals with no risk of violence or who committed mere trespass offenses. And DOJ continues to push for pretrial incarceration of citizens with no history of, or propensity for, violence, only to be rebuffed by judges time and time again. The American people deserve to know why,” they wrote.“

More Republican lawmakers must join Greene in speaking out on behalf of the Jan. 6 patriots. However, most of them are agitating for U.S. intervention into Cuba right now as they stopped caring about American freedom decades ago.

