How bad are things for the Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections? So bad that some of them are not including their party ID in their ads.

This is happening specifically in rural areas. You know, places where lots of Trump voters live.

Do Democrats think people won’t figure out who they are?

Breitbart News reports:

Report: Rural Democrat Candidates Stop Using Party Affiliation in Ads Democrats running for elected office in the House and Senate from rural America are starting to depart from using party identification in their ads in hopes of attracting more voters. This means many candidates for office are running against the platform of their own party, according to Axios. Since the 2020 election, the Democrats in both chambers of Congress have had a wafer-thin majority, and the Republicans are looking to overtake them in the fast-approaching midterms next year. Since former President Donald Trump talked about rural Americans throughout his entire presidency and on the campaign trail, Democrats in those places now feel “reflexively distrustful of progressive solutions to everything from the pandemic to infrastructure.” Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan (OH), running for one of Ohio’s Senate seats, released a campaign ad roughly three minutes long. The Democrat did not mention his party affiliation once… Democrat candidate Monica Tranel is looking to pick up the new congressional seat in Montana next year. However, Tranel, in her ad, declared: “So many people I grew up with don’t vote for Democrats anymore.”

What does this tell you about how Democrats think they’ll do in the midterms?

With control of the House and Senate on the bubble, many ambitious Democrats — from the South to the Midwest to the Rockies — are running against their own national party’s image. https://t.co/3Y4rz7QfrT — Axios (@axios) July 19, 2021

Democrats don’t even want to be identified as Democrats. Do you think they’re a little worried?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

