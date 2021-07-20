https://thepoliticalinsider.com/meghan-mccain-couldnt-stand-the-backstabbing-of-her-cohosts-on-the-view/?utm_source=home-headline-stories

Meghan McCain shocked fans earlier this month when she announced that she would be leaving the ABC talk show “The View” at the end of July after three seasons. Now, new information about her departure from the show is coming to light.

McCain Struggled With ‘Backstabbing’ On ‘The View’

Sources are saying that McCain struggled to get along with her liberal cohosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

“Everyone knows the ladies couldn’t stand Meghan,” said one insider, according to OK! Magazine.

“The bosses were informed that the ladies were fed up and did not want to work with Meghan anymore,” the source added. “It’s one thing to disagree on-air, but [Meghan] couldn’t abide the backstabbing when the cameras were off.”

‘The View’ Cohosts Were Tired Of McCain

Sources had previously said that the other women of “The View” were tired of McCain.

“Everyone was at their wits’ end — even Whoopi, and she’s the chillest of them all,” another source said. “Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired. She’s not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan.”

Sources close to McCain have said that she was miserable on the show for a long time.

“It was a difficult decision for her to make, and they got what they wanted,” said one insider. “Meghan has been wanting to leave for a long time. She is sick of fighting this fight.”

McCain Announces Her Departure From ‘The View’

McCain announced her departure from “The View” at the start of the month.

“So I’m just going to rip the band-aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here at The View,” she revealed live on the show.

“I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you, which I am grateful for. This was not an easy decision,” McCain added. “It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends.”

It remains to be seen who will be replacing the lone conservative on the show.

