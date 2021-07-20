https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv6U-qzTdjpXFFe5jCclomp-

Have you ever wanted to download a video to save for later? Or highlight text in an online article? Or find out where an image comes from? Then today’s your lucky day! In the spirit of #SolutionsWatch, here are some tools that will improve the efficiency of your online research.

SHOW  NOTES:

Really Simple Syndication – #SolutionsWatch

How to Access the Library of Alexandria – #SolutionsWatch

youtube-dl

Y2Mate

youtubemp4.to

4k video downloader

jdownloader

downloadhelper for Firefox or Chrome/Brave

tineye reverse image search

youtube thumbnail grabber

convertcase

highlighter

