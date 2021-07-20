https://www.oann.com/rio-tinto-reaches-deal-with-bougainville-community-to-assess-copper-mine-impact/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rio-tinto-reaches-deal-with-bougainville-community-to-assess-copper-mine-impact



FILE PHOTO: The Panguna mine is seen in Bougainville, Paua New Guinea, in this Planet Labs satellite photo received by Reuters September 26, 2017. Trevor Hammond/Planet Labs/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: The Panguna mine is seen in Bougainville, Paua New Guinea, in this Planet Labs satellite photo received by Reuters September 26, 2017. Trevor Hammond/Planet Labs/Handout via REUTERS

July 20, 2021

(Reuters) – Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with stakeholders of the Bougainville community to look into the potential environmental impact and human rights breaches at a copper mine in Papua New Guinea it ran decades ago.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

