Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren (D) will be arraigned on weapons charges Wednesday morning.

WHEC reports Warren and her husband “have been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, which is a Class E felony.”

They also face “two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling.”

The Monroe County District Attorney indicates the Warren home was searched by New York State Police on May 19 and officers discovered a “Standard Manufacturing STD-15 rifle and a Kal-Tec P-40 pistol.” Neither weapon was registered to Warren or her husband.

Additionally, Warren and her husband face charges of “endangering the welfare of a child” because a 10-year-old child was found in the home alone when officers arrived.

13WHAM points out Warren has used the fight against “illegal weapons…as a platform” during her time in office.

In April 2016 she said, “The increase of illegal guns on our streets, combined with the willingness to use them, has shown itself to be a deadly recipe.”

RochesterFirst notes Warren lost a primary race on June 22, 2021, therefore her term as mayor ends at the end of this year.

