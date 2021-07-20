https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/563858-russia-unveils-prototype-for-advanced-stealth-fighter-jet

Russia on Tuesday unveiled the prototype for a new advanced stealth fighter jet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the plane during the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, which is located just outside of Moscow, according to ABC News.

“What we saw in Zhukovsky today demonstrates that the Russian aviation has a big potential for development and our aircraft-making industries continue to create new competitive aircraft designs,” Putin reportedly said in a speech at the show’s opening.

The new fighter plane was reportedly developed by Russian aircraft maker Sukhoi under the country’s Light Tactical Aircraft program.

The plane, which has yet to be officially named but goes by the nickname Checkmate, is said to have one engine, fly at up to two times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,864 miles. It is also smaller than Russia’s most recently released two-engine stealth fighter, according to ABC News.

Russian state corporation Rostec reportedly said that the new plane also includes artificial intelligence features and as a model that belongs to the fifth generation of fighter jets, assumes capabilities including cruising at supersonic speed and other stealth capabilities.

The jet is thought to be the country’s answer to the U.S. F-35 Lightning II fighter, which began service in 2015.

Sukhoi said that the new fighter jet prototype is set to make its first flight in 2023 and could start deliveries as soon as 2026, ABC News reported.

