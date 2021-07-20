https://www.oann.com/s-africa-court-adjourns-zumas-arms-deal-corruption-trial-to-next-month/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=s-africa-court-adjourns-zumas-arms-deal-corruption-trial-to-next-month



FILE PHOTO: South African former President Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters after appearing at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward FILE PHOTO: South African former President Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters after appearing at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

July 20, 2021

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African court on Tuesday adjourned former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial to Aug. 10, after the ex-leader applied for a postponement to appear in person rather than virtually.

Zuma is currently in prison after earlier this month starting a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

