https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/20/she-was-an-econ-major-right-aoc-gets-called-out-over-her-definition-of-capitalism/
As we told you on Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into with Sean Spicer where she unleashed her own definition of capitalism on the world.
ICYMI, here it is again:
Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism.
Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost.
But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.🌱 https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2021
Good try, but, “that is not capitalism”:
“Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost.”
That is not capitalism. https://t.co/QDpszOXTht
— John Lee (@koreanforeigner) July 20, 2021
“What on earth is she talking about?
“Transactions aren’t capitalism” — what on earth is she taking about? Depends on the transaction I guess, but what socialists never seem to realize is that trade and markets are the state of nature and they’re fighting against that. https://t.co/mhvSR3kaFP
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 20, 2021
Maybe she tweeted this from her Tesla:
Hey 👋🏼 @aoc, finish your Starbucks, hop off of Twitter, set down your iPhone and use the Google search feature on your Tesla’s touch screen monitor to search for a better definition of capitalism.
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 20, 2021
just don’t Google it while your car is self driving and using GPS systems that ping satellites that wouldn’t exist without capitalism
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 20, 2021
Evergreen:
Redefining capitalism to own the capitalists. What a frigging idiot. https://t.co/zxSYmWj1Sn
— IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) July 20, 2021
And, don’t forget, she’s an economics major:
She was an econ major, right?
Her university should be ashamed at this level of ignorance. https://t.co/K2ZeaO44At
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 20, 2021
Does Boston University offer refunds?
You really should reach out to @BostonCollege and demand a refund for your economics degree. https://t.co/YC8Qlo8iRo
— Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) July 20, 2021
Yet so many Dems agree with her:
In spite of the fact that she allegedly has a degree in economics, her definition of capitalism is based on internet memes. https://t.co/cDOGIYgEVI
— Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) July 20, 2021
We’re doomed:
If you weren’t convinced our higher education system was broken, look no further than AOC’s bachelor in arts degree in economics. https://t.co/ZznHbG9nU8
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 20, 2021
***
Related:
Reuters wants to make very sure you know about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ new merchandise https://t.co/7EafuvVmJE
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 19, 2021