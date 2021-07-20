https://www.dailywire.com/news/shock-photos-smuggler-busted-for-105-illegal-immigrants-packed-into-truck-border-explodes

Shocking photos and video obtained by Fox News journalist Bill Melugin on Monday shows chaotic scenes at the border and an alleged human smuggler bringing 105 illegal immigrants across the border via a packed truck.

“NEW: Texas State Troopers pulled over a semi truck near Laredo today that was crammed full of 105 migrants who were being smuggled into the United States,” Melugin reported. “The driver, Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested for human smuggling and was booked into Webb County jail.”

NEW: Texas State Troopers pulled over a semi truck near Laredo today that was crammed full of 105 migrants who were being smuggled into the United States. The driver, Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested for human smuggling and was booked into Webb County jail. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Dumve76Nv4 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

Melugin highlighted the “massive group” of hundreds of migrants arriving at the southern border, coming mostly from Haiti.

“NEW: I’m back at the border in Del Rio, TX, where a massive group of 300-400 migrants have arrived at a gate at the border wall and is hoping to be let into the U.S. Many are from Haiti. Troopers from Nebraska, Florida, & Texas here with National Guard & Border Patrol,” he reported for Fox News. “It’s unclear what’s going to happen with this group. Troopers tell me Border Patrol is completely overrun and their processing centers are all over capacity & they can’t handle a group this size. Concerns the group may have to wait in the blistering heat. More coming.”

It’s unclear what’s going to happen with this group. Troopers tell me Border Patrol is completely overrun and their processing centers are all over capacity & they can’t handle a group this size. Concerns the group may have to wait in the blistering heat. More coming. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

Video also captured in Del Rio shows adult male migrants trying to force their way across the border.

“NEW: Getting a bit hectic here in Del Rio,” Melugin reported. “Massive group of 300+ migrants wants to be let into the US. Some migrant families being let through, but adult men try to force their way through the gate. BP and troopers have to yell at them to get back.”

“A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody,” he said. “At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting.”

A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody. At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CIfSXAejCc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

“Another video from earlier,” Melugin reported. “A Border Patrol agent told me this was the biggest single group he’s ever seen in Del Rio & that they’re glad troopers from Florida & Nebraska were here to help man the gate with Texas troopers. Almost all ended up being let into the US.”

Another video from earlier. A Border Patrol agent told me this was the biggest single group he’s ever seen in Del Rio & that they’re glad troopers from Florida & Nebraska were here to help man the gate with Texas troopers. Almost all ended up being let into the US. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/kwRAaAxofq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

The crisis at the southern border has severely worsened under President Joe Biden, which has included a surge of child migrants winding up in U.S. custody. The Biden administration, however, has downplayed the disaster.

Months ago, Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the crisis, and it took her three months to make her way to the border. Harris’ trip, too, seemed to be sparked by former President Donald Trump, who said he would visit the border before Harris. As The Daily Wire reported:

It appears that Harris was trying to beat former President Donald Trump to the border. Trump is scheduled to pay a visit to the border in Texas and speak with Governor Greg Abbott about his plans to build his own border barrier and send reinforcements to the Texas border with Mexico, a plan that Abbott announced last week. “Harris’ trip comes just days before former President Donald Trump is set to visit the border,” Politico noted. “Trump will be joined on that trip by Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and a group of House Republicans.”

