https://www.theepochtimes.com/single-day-shootings-in-philadelphia-leave-1-dead-12-wounded_3910330.html

Shootings across Philadelphia on Monday has left one person dead and a dozen more injured, police said.

The series of shootings started in the late afternoon when four people were struck by gunfire in two separate incidents that happened between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., police said, according to ABC 6.

A 25-year-old woman was one of the victims. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after she was shot in the head. Investigators said a potential suspect was taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered from the scene.

The remaining three victims were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a triple shooting incident in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section. No suspect has been taken into custody in that incident so far.

Multiple other shootings were reported between 8 p.m. and shortly before midnight—including two more triple shootings; with one of them happening shortly after 10 p.m. with no updates on the condition of the victims.

Shortly before midnight, police were called to another triple shooting near a playground in West Philadelphia, ABC 6 reported.

Authorities said a gunman wearing a mask and a wig was seen by witnesses fleeing the scene. All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday’s violence came after another deadly weekend in the Pennsylvanian city when three people were killed and dozens more wounded, including an infant girl who was struck in her leg at a convenience store.

A surveillance video captured the moment when gunfire erupted from both inside and outside of the store, with the girl’s mother seen pleading for help after her child was hit. The infant girl is expected to survive the injury, police said.

Philadelphia passed a grim milestone earlier this month after an overnight shooting pushed the death toll in the city to 300—homicide numbers not seen in decades.

A total of 305 people have became victims to homicide in Philadelphia this year, according to the latest crime statistics. The homicide number this year is 33 percent higher than the count as of July 19 in 2018, when 172 people were killed. Last year, 229 homicides were reported by the same time.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

