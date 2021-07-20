https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/sixth-awol-texas-democrat-tests-positive-covid-19-fleeing-dc-block-gop-voting-bills/

A SIXTH Texas Democrat lawmaker has tested positive for Covid-19 since fleeing to DC to block GOP voting rights bills.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the newly-infected Texas Rep. is self-isolating.

Texas Democrats are now saying they will no longer be providing daily updates on new cases.

“We’re focusing on our daily testing, following and going beyond CDC guidelines, social distancing and wearing masks as much as possible. We’re just not going to release daily counts,” a spokeswoman told NBC News.

TRENDING: Wow. Vice President Kamala Harris Says to Get the Vax Because the Bible Says So (Video)

Last week more than 50 Democrat members of the state House of Representatives fled Texas to Washington DC to block Republicans from advancing new voting laws through a special session of the legislature.

More than 10% of the Texas Democrats have tested positive for Covid and they spread the China virus to a Pelosi aide and a White House official.

According to Axios, a fully vaccinated aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a White House official tested positive for Covid-19 after welcoming Democrat Texas lawmakers to the Capitol.

The White House however is denying the Texas Democrat trip is a “super-spreader event.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

