https://genzconservative.com/freedom-in-the-sunshine-state/

As a conservative living in California, and thus, being constantly exposed to the woke dumpster fire, your mind is almost used to the “fight or flight” response. None of us traditional Californians (and there are not many left), realize that fully until you take a trip to the Sunshine State.

In a state where the residents are relatively evenly divided by their party affiliation, life is completely detached from politics. People do not wear their political persuasions on their sleeves, their front lawns, or their cars. During the week I spent in Broward County – a very liberal place by Florida standards – the only political bumper sticker I saw was this:

Floridians do not seem to patronize the front lawn signs making business much. During my travels in residential neighborhoods, I have not seen one of these Bay Area essentials.

But even though Floridians do not constantly remind their neighbors to be kind, Florida has the friendliest people you’ll ever meet. People smile at you everywhere and wish you a good day without asking for your voting record.

Florida seems to be the only place in the world unaffected by the Covid pandemic. People congregate in large crowds, hug, and kiss, even outside their places of work, and very few people wear masks. And while showing your maskless face in a California store still invites angry glances from your fellow citizens, Floridians prefer another approach:

You might think that because Florida is not blindly following Dr. Fauci to the gates of hell, there would be piles of dead bodies on the streets. You would be wrong.

The concept of “bad service” is nonexistent in Florida. The waiters will strike a conversation with you, ask you for your drink preferences, crack a joke, and give you a fist bump on your way out. The most pretentious restaurants don’t have the most pretentious staff. Easy living rules the day. Food and drink are plentiful, and outside the heavily touristy areas on the beach, your check will be at least 30% lighter than in California, and won’t include “dine-in,” “living wage,” and “wellness” fees.

Even though Fort Lauderdale is inhabited by the LGBT crowd as much as San Francisco is, you won’t find any of this.

LGBT people are everywhere and are not easy to miss, but what is missing are the “pride” displays. You may think that because not one restaurant has “LGBTQ+ friendly” window sign, gay people mostly eat at home. But you would be wrong, again.

Both racially and culturally, Florida population is a lot more diverse than Silicon Valley, where I currently reside. Yet, the residents of all cultures seem as unconcerned by “systemic racism” as they are by Covid. Nobody feels the need to profess their love for different races by displaying this:

If you are looking for a BLM sign, window decal, or bumper sticker in Florida, you will be searching for a while.

California is a good place for you to live if you appreciate your neighbors constantly shoving their morals and their values down your throat, and you can afford to pay millions of dollars for the pleasure to live near people who consider themselves immeasurably more educated and virtuous than you are. But if you want to enjoy your life no matter your race, sexual orientation, or political persuasion, pick Florida – the state where I found my new home.

RWR original article syndication source.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

