BIDEN’S INFLATION NATION: Inflation Rate Jumps, Highest Since 2008, Prices Up 5.4% in June
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.13.21
The inflation rate in the United States jumped to 5.4% in June as prices for consumer goods soared; posting the fastest pace since 2008 while the economy struggles to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“The Labor Department said last month’s consumer-price index increased 5.4% from a year ago, the highest 12-month rate since August 2008. The so-called core price index, which excludes the often-volatile categories of food and energy, rose 4.5% from a year before,” reports the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. consumer prices rose 5.4% in June from a year ago, keeping inflation at the highest annual rate in 13 years as the economic recovery gained steam https://t.co/HbP9VXcWMp
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 13, 2021
“The index measures what consumers pay for goods and services, including clothes, groceries, restaurant meals, recreational activities and vehicles. It increased a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in June from May, the largest one-month change since June 2008. Prices for used cars and trucks leapt 10.5% from the previous month, driving one-third of the rise in the overall index, the department said. The indexes for airline fares and apparel also rose sharply in June,” adds the newspaper.
WATCH: Biden Starts Whispering During Bizarre Press Briefing, Touts the ‘Great, Great, You Know’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.25.21
Joe Biden baffled millions of Americans Thursday when he began inaudibly whispering into the microphone during a televised press briefing; talking about how he “wrote the bill on the environment.”
“Remember when you were asking me, and I’m not being critical, believe me, ‘Guess what, Employers can’t find workers?’ Well, yeah, well I said, ‘Pay them more,” he whispered.
“This is an employee’s bargaining chip now,” Biden added. “By the way, talking Inflation… No one’s talking about this great, great, you know… So, again, if it turns out what we’ve done so far is a mistake, it’s gonna show.”
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2021
Biden blames employers for persistently high unemployment; claims “consensus” believes inflation will “go back down” pic.twitter.com/oFEQm9Dlpf
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2021
“I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far,” he added. “I wrote the bill on the environment… Pay them more…”
