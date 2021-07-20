http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/M8GffTyIWxw/

The menu at Taco Bell may be a bit limited these days, with the quick-service restaurant chain warning customers that it might not be able to fulfill their current appetite hankerings.

In an apology offered in an orange banner atop its website, Taco Bell declared: “Sorry if we can’t feed your current crave. Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items.”

Those who frequent Taco Bell turned to social media to share their culinary disappointment.

“Taco Bell employee told me there was a ‘national shortage of everything right now,’ and I have decided to get my economic news exclusively from drive-thru employees from now on,” tweeted one patron of the Mexican-food themed eatery.

taco bell employee told me there was a “national shortage of everything right now,” and i have decided to get my economic news exclusively from drive thru employees from now on — bryan (@CopBroughtPizza) July 19, 2021

More specifically, a multitude of complaints on social media pointed to a lack of beef, chicken, hot sauce and 10-inch tortillas at the Yum Brands division, which runs nearly 7,500 Taco Bells, most of them in the U.S.

“Taco Bell has a ‘district-wide shortage of hot sauce…times are tough,” tweeted one patron. “For anyone craving Taco Bell tonight, I’ll save you the drive, they don’t have chicken or beef, national shortage or something. I just ate black beans in a hard shell,” complained another in a separate tweet.

for anyone craving taco bell tonight, i’ll save you the drive, they don’t have chicken or beef, national shortage or something. i just ate black beans in a hard shell. was not worth it — jenna (@jenuhh124) July 12, 2021

Similar complaints were lodged on Reddit, with one person relaying: “They couldn’t make any burritos since they were out of 10″ tortillas, and none of the tacos had lettuce or tomato on them. I went back through the drive through and asked about it and they said they are pretty much out of anything that comes fresh.”

Coronavirus Crisis

More



More





Reached for comment, Taco Bell declined to specify what items were in short supply and how wide-ranging the problems might be.

“Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items. Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon,” the chain told CBS MoneyWatch in an emailed statement.

That said, Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs recently spoke about the strong national appetite for chicken sandwiches amid a general tightening in domestic poultry supply, telling an earnings call in late April, “Our main challenge has been keeping up with that demand.”

Yum Brands is not alone is finding it difficult to keep its eateries stocked. Chick-fil-A in May found itself rationing its dipping sauces at its 2,600 locations across the country, citing “industrywide supply chain disruptions.”

Restaurants have for months decried tight supplies and labor shortages, with hotels, meat processors and the trucking industry also hindered by a lack of workers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

