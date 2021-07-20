http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wdvRyUR5QFM/

Democrats will no longer release a daily count of the number of coronavirus cases among the Democrat Texas state lawmakers who last week shirked their legislative duties and fled to Washington, DC, to avoid acting on voting laws, a spokeswoman for the Texas House Democrats said Monday.

The delegation will no longer offer daily transparency in regard to the number of Texas House Democrats who have tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, according to Texas House Democrats spokeswoman Cara Santucci.

“We’re focusing on our daily testing, following and going beyond CDC guidelines, social distancing, and wearing masks as much as possible,” she said in a statement. “We’re just not going to release daily counts.”

On Saturday, the Texas House Democratic Caucus leadership affirmed that three members who went on the trip to D.C., shirking their legislative duties, tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated.

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Chris Turner said in a statement Saturday.

“This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions,” he continued.

“We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work,” he added.

That number increased to six as of Monday.

Photos show the maskless Democrats sitting on a bus and plane smiling gleefully, flashing peace signs, as they fled the state:

ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

Did they need an ID to buy that Miller lite? pic.twitter.com/K6IjfxFIFg — Jeremy Grey (@jeremygrey11) July 12, 2021

Notably, the establishment media routinely accused former President Trump of fostering environments for “superspreader” events during the last year of his presidency — particularly following the White House event where he announced the nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. They have not appeared to extend the same standard to the Texas Democrats.

