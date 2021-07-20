https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-democrats-wont-release-daily-coronavirus-numbers-anymore-after-10-of-members-test-positive-report

The Texas Democrats who fled their state to subvert democracy will reportedly no longer release daily numbers on how many members have tested positive for the coronavirus, which comes as more than 10% of the Texas Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., have tested positive for the coronavirus during their time in the nation’s capital.

Cara Santucci, the spokeswoman for the Texas House Democrats, “initially said last week the delegation would provide daily rapid tests for its members and their staffers who are in the nation’s Capitol,” NBC News reported. “But in a Monday statement, she said the delegation will no longer release a daily Covid case count.”

The news comes as six out of the 58 Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., have tested positive for the coronavirus. Axios reported on Tuesday that a staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tested positive for the coronavirus after meeting with the Texas Democrats and at least one White House official tested positive for the coronavirus after being in contact with the infected Pelosi staffer.

Axios reported:

The Pelosi staffer helped usher a delegation of Democratic Texas lawmakers around the Capitol last week. … Both that staffer and the White House official were at the same rooftop reception at the Eaton DC hotel last Wednesday night. The White House official has not had any recent direct contact with President Biden. The Pelosi aide did not have any contact with the speaker since that person’s exposure.

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus after she met with the Texas Democrats last week.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed during Tuesday’s press briefing that at least one additional White House official has tested positive for COVID-19 that the administration did not publicly disclose.

O’Keefe: “You confirmed today there’s been a breakthrough case.”

Psaki: “Yep.”

O’Keefe: “But you’re also confirming there have been other breakthrough cases?”

Psaki: “Yep.”

O’Keefe: “But you had not previously disclosed that there had been?”

Psaki: “And — that’s correct.” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 20, 2021

Psaki refused to call the Texas Democrats’ trip to Washington, D.C., a “superspreader” event when asked about it, saying, “That is not a characterization we’re making here.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News that the Texas Democrats who fled the state will be arrested the moment that they step foot back into the state.

“What the law is, it’s in the Constitution, and that is the house, the State House of Representatives who were here in the Capitol in Austin right now, they do have the ability to issue a call to have their fellow members who are not showing up to be arrested, but only so long as that arrest is made in the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “That’s why they have fled the state. Once they step back into the state of Texas, they will be arrested and brought to the Texas Capitol, and we will be conducting business.”

The Texas Democrats ran out of the state so there would not be enough legislators present for a variety of bills to be passed, including voter integrity laws, bills that would protect girls from having to compete against biological males in sports, fund arrests of illegal aliens, clampdown on abortion, and crackdown on racist Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

