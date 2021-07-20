https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/20/the-truth-as-they-see-it-jonathan-turley-uses-nikole-hannah-jones-historical-errors-to-drag-journalists-acting-more-like-activists/

Jonathan Turley gets it.

Plenty of people have said journalists are more like activists these days but HE came to the discussion with an actual theory and receipt.

It’s just a bonus that his theory uses Nikole Hannah-Jones historical errors to destroy activism journalism in general, almost like killing two bird with one stone.

The opposition to Hannah-Jones was based on the historical errors in her 1619 Project and criticism over alleged biased journalism. Now Hannah-Jones is removing any doubt about her view of journalism. She has declared that “all journalism is activism.”…https://t.co/ZhxBIBO6cn — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 20, 2021

And Nikole is one of the worst.

This sounds a whole lot like people telling ‘their truth,’ which is really just a fancy way of saying they’re making crap up for their own benefit.

We see this a lot.

And since Hannah-Jones got away with it, we see other journalists doing more of the same.

Reporters now claim greater and greater license to frame news to illustrate the truth as they see it. They insist that they have to tell the truth about society and politics as they see it. Hannah-Jones is a great example of how this new journalism quickly becomes raw advocacy. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 20, 2021

‘They insist they have to tell the truth about society and politics AS THEY SEE IT.’

Wow.

Spot freakin’ on.

You can either be an advocate or you can be a journalist who appeals to truth and builds trust across the board through objective reporting. You cannot be both. — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) July 20, 2021

“The truth as they see it” = opinion. — Oscar is a temporary Milwaukee Bucks fan (@Celticlown) July 20, 2021

That works too.

Note too the episode of Hannah-Jones doxxing a fellow reporter who sought comment from her on a NYT story. The new journalism often goes along with a broader lack of professional ethics. — Jonathan (@Jon44444444) July 20, 2021

Excellent point.

When challenged, many of these ‘reporters’ feel justified in making the challenger pay.

Weird how she came to these conclusions 10 minutes after getting tenure. — patrick (@TN_Patricoa) July 20, 2021

Which she then turned down.

Historical fiction does sell books — Mark Catizone (@MarkCatizone) July 20, 2021

That it does.

***

