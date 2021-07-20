https://www.theblaze.com/news/thug-smashes-glass-bottle-nypd-cop-head

A violent repeat offender was caught on bodycam video smashing a glass bottle over a New York City police officer’s head in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn street early Sunday morning.

What are the details?

The 67th Precinct assigned the officer in question “to address community concerns,” and he was standing at Church Avenue and East 51st Street in the East Flatbush neighborhood around 4:50 a.m. when the attack occurred, WABC-TV reported.

Bodycam video — which includes no audio — shows the suspect walking toward the officer and speaking. At one point the officer raises his right hand in an apparent attempt to prevent the suspect from getting any closer to him.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPDnews

Seconds later, it appears the suspect moves closer to the officer, after which the officer appears to move the suspect backward with his right hand.

The suspect then pauses for a few moments, still speaking to the officer, and suddenly takes a swing at the officer with a glass bottle, the station said.

After the suspect delivered the blow and ran away down the sidewalk, another officer is seen chasing after the suspect while the officer who was hit recovers from the attack and also gives chase before the video cuts off.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPDnews

What happened next?

Police said pursuing officers caught up with the suspect and arrested him a block away, WABC reported.

The officer who was attacked suffered a wound to the left side of his head that required staples to close, the station said, adding that he also was cut on his hand, elbow, and left knee.

Here’s how NYPD News described the attack:

What do we know about the suspect?



The suspect — 27-year-old Tyshaun Holloway of Hackensack, New Jersey — was charged with assault, menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal possession of a weapon, WABC reported.

The station said Holloway was arrested twice in 2016 for assaulting officers in the Bronx and that he also has been arrested for two attempted robberies, making terroristic threats, and fare evasion.

