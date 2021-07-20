https://www.oann.com/tokyo-2020-chief-muto-does-not-rule-out-11th-hour-cancellation-of-games/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tokyo-2020-chief-muto-does-not-rule-out-11th-hour-cancellation-of-games



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan July 9, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

July 20, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Tuesday did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global sporting showpiece, which starts on Friday.

Asked at a news conference if the Games might still be cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold discussions with organisers if necessary.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by John Stonestreet)

